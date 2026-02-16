State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $23,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,495,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,167,776,000 after buying an additional 658,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,536,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,533,000 after acquiring an additional 270,227 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at $541,462,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,368,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,073,000 after purchasing an additional 47,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 96.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,302,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,588,000 after purchasing an additional 639,245 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.19, for a total value of $10,591,520.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 41,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.18, for a total value of $8,069,149.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 137,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,697,031.48. This represents a 23.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 565,963 shares of company stock worth $111,028,286 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $196.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.42 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -675.84 and a beta of 1.97.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $614.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.67 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Cloudflare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — Cloudflare reported revenue of ~$614.5M (+33.6% YoY) and EPS of $0.28, with management highlighting record deal activity, rising RPO/cRPO and improving free cash flow. MSN: Q4 growth

Q4 beat — Cloudflare reported revenue of ~$614.5M (+33.6% YoY) and EPS of $0.28, with management highlighting record deal activity, rising RPO/cRPO and improving free cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Revenue guidance topped estimates — management raised FY‑2026 revenue outlook (management cited a figure near $2.795B), signaling confidence in sustained demand and driving the rally. Investing.com: Guidance beats

Revenue guidance topped estimates — management raised FY‑2026 revenue outlook (management cited a figure near $2.795B), signaling confidence in sustained demand and driving the rally. Positive Sentiment: AI tailwind — multiple reports and management commentary point to rising “agentic” traffic (e.g., Moltbot) that boosts security, networking and edge services, creating a durable demand cycle. Yahoo: AI deals

AI tailwind — multiple reports and management commentary point to rising “agentic” traffic (e.g., Moltbot) that boosts security, networking and edge services, creating a durable demand cycle. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher targets — several firms upgraded or raised targets (examples include Robert W. Baird to outperform/$260 and DZ Bank to buy/$215), adding conviction to the upside thesis. Finviz: Analyst moves

Analyst upgrades and higher targets — several firms upgraded or raised targets (examples include Robert W. Baird to outperform/$260 and DZ Bank to buy/$215), adding conviction to the upside thesis. Positive Sentiment: Elevated options activity — unusually large call buying (13,474 contracts) suggests short‑term bullish/speculative positioning around the stock.

Elevated options activity — unusually large call buying (13,474 contracts) suggests short‑term bullish/speculative positioning around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst notes — some firms reaffirm neutral/hold stances (Cantor Fitzgerald) or trimmed PTs modestly while keeping buy ratings, reflecting differing views on valuation vs. growth. Zacks: Analyst roundup

Mixed analyst notes — some firms reaffirm neutral/hold stances (Cantor Fitzgerald) or trimmed PTs modestly while keeping buy ratings, reflecting differing views on valuation vs. growth. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation questions persist — coverage pieces and valuation checks note Cloudflare’s rich multiples given ongoing margin/headwind dynamics, so upside depends on continued revenue leverage. Yahoo: Valuation check

Valuation questions persist — coverage pieces and valuation checks note Cloudflare’s rich multiples given ongoing margin/headwind dynamics, so upside depends on continued revenue leverage. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale disclosed — director John Graham‑Cumming sold 2,520 shares; small relative to his holdings but noted by the market. SEC: Form 4

Insider sale disclosed — director John Graham‑Cumming sold 2,520 shares; small relative to his holdings but noted by the market. Negative Sentiment: Institutional profit‑taking — at least one fund materially trimmed its stake in recent filings, evidence of some near‑term selling pressure amid the rally. DefenseWorld: Institutional trimming

Institutional profit‑taking — at least one fund materially trimmed its stake in recent filings, evidence of some near‑term selling pressure amid the rally. Negative Sentiment: Some target cuts — a few analysts reduced price targets (e.g., Scotiabank), underscoring uneven short‑term sentiment despite the beat. TickerReport: PT cuts

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.11.

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

