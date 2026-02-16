State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,187 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,899 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $19,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,305,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,800,000 after acquiring an additional 82,937 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Fortinet by 4.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 402,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,824,000 after purchasing an additional 17,892 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 39.7% in the second quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 182,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,258,000 after purchasing an additional 51,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 465.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 756,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,255,000 after purchasing an additional 622,809 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price objective on Fortinet in a report on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore set a $80.00 target price on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.07.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $85.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.12 and a 52-week high of $114.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 124.21% and a net margin of 27.26%.The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Fortinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.630 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 175,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $14,308,506.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,396,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,184,693,666.70. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 343,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $27,935,690.52. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,210,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,321,160.44. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet’s product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

