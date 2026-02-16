State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 7,809 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $34,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 363.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $32,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC stock opened at $182.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.92 and its 200-day moving average is $191.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.18 and a 1 year high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Several brokerages have commented on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $211.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.22, for a total value of $3,841,015.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,977,231.82. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

