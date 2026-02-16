State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $21.56 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,266 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $21,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $960,390,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 242.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,324,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,784 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3,052.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,697,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611,485 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,077,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,719,000 after buying an additional 2,572,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,124,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,663,000 after buying an additional 1,839,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John Hazlin sold 20,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $1,978,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,041.25. This trade represents a 54.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $3,311,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 10,415 shares in the company, valued at $985,363.15. This trade represents a 77.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 184,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,486,693 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $96.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.84. The stock has a market cap of $77.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.29. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52-week low of $74.54 and a 52-week high of $100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 353.72%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.39%.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several forward earnings estimates (including FY2026 to $3.89 and FY2027 to $4.15) and lifted some quarterly targets, signaling better-than-expected longer‑term earnings progression — supportive for valuation upgrades. Zacks estimate revisions (MarketBeat)

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $93.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company’s core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

