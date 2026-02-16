State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $26,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,475,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,022,725,000 after buying an additional 662,132 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 30.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,806,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,686,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,909,000 after acquiring an additional 205,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,938,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,221,000 after acquiring an additional 719,888 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,633,157,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $246.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $247.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Truist Financial set a $258.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $205.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.95.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $250.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $100.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.04 and a 52-week high of $256.70.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

