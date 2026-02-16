State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,367 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,796 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NIKE were worth $28,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 388.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 160,980 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,392 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.3% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 17,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NKE stock opened at $63.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.40. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $82.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.72. The company has a market capitalization of $93.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.27.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The footwear maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.19 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.43%.NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.54 per share, for a total transaction of $500,080.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 43,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,079.22. The trade was a 25.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elliott Hill purchased 16,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,306.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 241,587 shares in the company, valued at $14,760,965.70. The trade was a 7.28% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased a total of 75,079 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,887 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on NIKE from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.61.

Read Our Latest Report on NKE

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.