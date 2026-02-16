State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 27,375 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 697,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,375 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $19,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 14.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 10,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 17,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $32.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.52. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 18.04%.The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 85.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 20,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 139,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,840. The trade was a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Smith acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,838.25. This represents a 10.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 38,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,515 over the last ninety days. 12.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kinder Morgan

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.