State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 13,181 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $31,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $647,964,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,598,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,333,095,000 after purchasing an additional 585,494 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 865,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,269,000 after purchasing an additional 553,924 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth $249,851,000. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its stake in Synopsys by 106.0% during the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 645,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,137,000 after buying an additional 332,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,338,270. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total transaction of $1,685,035.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,842 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,058.34. The trade was a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 4,157 shares of company stock worth $1,945,036 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Synopsys from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $437.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $488.65. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.74 and a 12 month high of $651.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.62 billion, a PE ratio of 54.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.11. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.320-14.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.580 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.