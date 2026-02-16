State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 4,498 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $25,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 103.3% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 341.9% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Axel Beck sold 4,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.22, for a total transaction of $1,225,599.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,083.58. This represents a 42.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 167,345 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.93, for a total value of $48,685,680.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 258,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,282,792.38. This represents a 39.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $253.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $272.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW stock opened at $299.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.66 and a 1 year high of $303.15. The stock has a market cap of $86.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.16% and a net margin of 19.11%.The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.400 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.