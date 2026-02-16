State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 3,795 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $27,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,837,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,993,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,567,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 33.4% in the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 186,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,992,000 after acquiring an additional 46,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 80.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 73,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,695,000 after acquiring an additional 32,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $300.00 price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $279.00 to $249.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial set a $271.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $272.00 to $249.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.12.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:AJG opened at $208.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.00 and a fifty-two week high of $351.23. The firm has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.59.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.05, for a total value of $1,290,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 95,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,715,254.85. This trade represents a 4.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 4,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total value of $1,032,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,271.97. This represents a 18.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $8,243,865 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Founded in 1927 by Arthur J. Gallagher, the company has grown from a regional broker into an international professional services organization that arranges insurance, provides consulting and designs risk-transfer solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and individual clients.

The company’s core activities include property and casualty insurance brokerage, employee benefits consulting and administration, and a range of risk management services.

