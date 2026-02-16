State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 188 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $24,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,850.57 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,210.72 and a 1 year high of $4,388.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,538.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3,845.52.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $31.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $32.69 by ($1.65). AutoZone had a net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 65.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $32.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 5,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $21,867,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,900. This trade represents a 69.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,295.00, for a total transaction of $823,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,887 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,665. The trade was a 4.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 347 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,256 and sold 9,447 shares valued at $34,179,923. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZO. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,400.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on AutoZone from $4,775.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,271.25.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc (NYSE: AZO) is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company supplies a wide range of aftermarket components, maintenance items and accessories for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Its product assortment includes engine parts, electrical components, batteries, brakes, filters, fluids and interior and exterior accessories, supported by inventory management and logistics systems to serve retail customers and professional service providers.

AutoZone serves both do‑it‑yourself (DIY) consumers and commercial customers such as independent repair shops and service centers.

Featured Stories

