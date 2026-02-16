SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.90.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on SPS Commerce from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $70.00 price objective on SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $159,794.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,917.08. This represents a 15.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 2.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 545.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 12.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 7,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $61.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.36. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $153.16.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.14. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $192.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.420-4.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.990 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions that enable seamless collaboration between retailers, suppliers and logistics providers. Through its robust network, SPS Commerce connects trading partners with electronic data interchange (EDI) capabilities, helping businesses automate order processing, inventory management and fulfillment workflows. The company’s platform ensures data accuracy, accelerates order-to-cash cycles and reduces manual intervention, supporting a wide range of industries including retail, grocery, consumer goods and automotive.

The company offers a suite of services encompassing EDI, retail-ready compliance, order management and data analytics.

