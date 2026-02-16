SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 58,913 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the January 15th total of 45,912 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 227,520 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 227,520 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 640.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 85,632 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 241,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,663,000 after acquiring an additional 155,095 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:SPGM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.67. 247,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,673. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.62. SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $81.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.93.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.