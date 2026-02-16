SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share and revenue of $330.3340 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 3.3%

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $35.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.66. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $48.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $25.45.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) is a global provider of solar energy solutions focused on optimizing photovoltaic (PV) power generation. The company’s core offerings include power optimizers, inverters and cloud-based monitoring platforms designed to maximize energy output and improve safety across residential, commercial and utility-scale installations. By coupling module-level electronics with centralized inverters, SolarEdge’s technology enables real-time performance monitoring and rapid fault detection to enhance system reliability.

In recent years, SolarEdge has expanded its product portfolio beyond solar PV to include energy storage systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and smart energy management tools.

