SoFi Social 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SoFi Social 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,566 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the January 15th total of 3,061 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,738 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company's stock are short sold.

SoFi Social 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SFYF opened at $53.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.78 million, a P/E ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.53. SoFi Social 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $32.74 and a 12 month high of $58.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.33.

SoFi Social 50 ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Social 50 ETF (SFYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SoFi Social 50 index. The fund tracks an index of 50 US listed stocks most widely held in self-directed brokerage accounts of SoFi Securities based on highest weighted average value. SFYF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

