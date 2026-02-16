Smithfield Trust Co Has $122.28 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,078,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,725 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Smithfield Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Smithfield Trust Co owned 0.53% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF worth $122,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,550,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,653,000 after acquiring an additional 198,593 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,737,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,364 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,525,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,866,000 after purchasing an additional 224,518 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,751,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,073,000 after purchasing an additional 898,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,961,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,148,000 after purchasing an additional 283,748 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.89 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $58.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.75 and its 200 day moving average is $58.77.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1854 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-3 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected securities) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, all with maturities between 1 and 3 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.