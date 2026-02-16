Smithfield Trust Co Buys 9,951 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,951 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Smithfield Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Smithfield Trust Co owned 0.07% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $40,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1,241.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $63,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV stock opened at $100.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.27 and a 12-month high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

