SMART Wealth LLC Has $4.78 Million Position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June $QJUN

SMART Wealth LLC cut its holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,949 shares during the quarter. FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June makes up 1.8% of SMART Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. SMART Wealth LLC owned 0.73% of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QJUN. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 2,773.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Get FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

BATS:QJUN opened at $31.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $663.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.26. FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $32.34.

About FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.