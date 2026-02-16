Silver Standard Resources (SSRM) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) is anticipated to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Silver Standard Resources to post earnings of $0.74 per share and revenue of $436.2290 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Silver Standard Resources Trading Up 8.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $28.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of -0.14. Silver Standard Resources has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Get Silver Standard Resources alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silver Standard Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Silver Standard Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Silver Standard Resources by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 410,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 201,525 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Silver Standard Resources by 27.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,482,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,895,000 after buying an additional 529,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silver Standard Resources by 461.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 70,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Silver Standard Resources from $31.50 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Silver Standard Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price objective on shares of Silver Standard Resources from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Silver Standard Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Silver Standard Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Silver Standard Resources

Silver Standard Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silver Standard Resources Inc (NASDAQ: SSRM) is a Vancouver‐based precious metals company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits primarily across the Americas. The company’s strategy centers on advancing high‐quality projects into production while maintaining a portfolio of operating mines that deliver consistent metal output. Silver Standard emphasizes sustainable resource development and community partnership at each stage of its operations.

The company’s principal producing assets include the Marigold gold mine in Nevada, which entered commercial production in 2006; the Seabee gold operation in Saskatchewan, Canada, acquired in 2016; and the Pirquitas silver‐gold mine in Argentina, which began producing in 2009.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Standard Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Standard Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.