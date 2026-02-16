Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Short Interest Down 24.4% in January

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLFGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 20,585 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the January 15th total of 27,218 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 791.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 791.7 days.

Siltronic Stock Performance

SSLLF stock opened at $59.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.11. Siltronic has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $66.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSLLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Siltronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siltronic in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG is a Germany‐based manufacturer specializing in the production of hyperpure silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry. These wafers serve as the foundational substrate for a wide array of electronic devices, including integrated circuits, discrete power components and sensor technologies. Headquartered in Munich, Siltronic’s wafers are a critical input used by chipmakers worldwide to fabricate advanced microelectronic components for consumer electronics, automotive systems and industrial applications.

The origins of Siltronic trace back to its establishment as a spin-off from Siemens’ semiconductor materials division in 2001.

