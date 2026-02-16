Sign (SIGN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10.78 Million

Sign (SIGN) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. During the last seven days, Sign has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Sign token can currently be bought for $0.0269 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Sign has a total market capitalization of $32.30 million and $10.78 million worth of Sign was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sign alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,815.15 or 1.00310904 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Sign

Sign launched on April 28th, 2025. Sign’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Sign’s official Twitter account is @sign. The official message board for Sign is medium.com/ethsign. The official website for Sign is sign.global.

Buying and Selling Sign

According to CryptoCompare, “Sign (SIGN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sign has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,640,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sign is 0.02743255 USD and is down -5.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 169 active market(s) with $8,405,061.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sign.global/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sign directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sign should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sign using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sign and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.