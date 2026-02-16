Short Interest in WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:DVQQ) Grows By 57.8%

WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:DVQQ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 273 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the January 15th total of 173 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 260 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 260 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.50. 659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,519. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.06. WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $29.14.

WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.0102 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

Institutional Trading of WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF

WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF stock. Tactive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF ( NASDAQ:DVQQ Free Report ) by 69.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,929 shares during the quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC owned 27.78% of WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF (DVQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Syntax Defined Volatility Triple Qs index. The fund tracks an index that primarily invests in the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ), while alternately allocating between total return swaps and cash positions for a target annual volatility rate of 22%. DVQQ was launched on Dec 16, 2024 and is issued by WEBs.

