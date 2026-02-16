Short Interest in Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC) Declines By 19.5%

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 22,246 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the January 15th total of 27,618 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,984 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 17,984 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.94. The stock had a trading volume of 26,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,769. The company has a market cap of $42.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.70. Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF stock. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Triumph Capital Management owned about 0.09% of Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF

The Virtus Private Credit ETF (VPC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Private Credit index. The fund tracks an index of closed-end funds focused on the private credit market, including business development companies. The index is weighted by dividend yield. VPC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

