Short Interest in Purple Biotech Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PPBT) Grows By 29.9%

Purple Biotech Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 125,042 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the January 15th total of 96,234 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,523 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,523 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Purple Biotech Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBT opened at $0.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.66. Purple Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $3.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94.

Purple Biotech shares are going to reverse split on Monday, March 2nd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, February 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Sunday, March 1st.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPBT has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Purple Biotech in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Purple Biotech to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Purple Biotech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Purple Biotech stock. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Biotech Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PPBT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Purple Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Biotech Company Profile

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the interactions of carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage.

