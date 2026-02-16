Short Interest in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Drops By 16.0%

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,758,724 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the January 15th total of 2,092,801 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 582,972 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 582,972 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE:NUS opened at $8.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 10.79%.The business had revenue of $370.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-1.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.50%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a Utah-based direct selling company that develops and distributes personal care products and dietary supplements. Operating through a network marketing model, Nu Skin offers a portfolio of wellness, anti-aging skin care, hair care and nutritional products designed to support healthy living and appearance. The company leverages independent distributors to market its offerings directly to consumers across multiple channels, including online platforms and localized events.

