Short Interest in Hypatia Women CEO ETF (NYSEARCA:WCEO) Grows By 30.2%

Hypatia Women CEO ETF (NYSEARCA:WCEO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,069 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the January 15th total of 821 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,157 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,157 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hypatia Women CEO ETF Price Performance

WCEO opened at $34.32 on Monday. Hypatia Women CEO ETF has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.84.

Get Hypatia Women CEO ETF alerts:

Hypatia Women CEO ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.2113 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 64.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th.

Hypatia Women CEO ETF Company Profile

The Hypatia Women CEO ETF (WCEO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hypatia Women CEO index. The fund seeks capital appreciation through an actively managed stock portfolio of US companies that are led by a female Chief Executive Officer. WCEO was launched on Jan 9, 2023 and is managed by Hypatia Capital.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hypatia Women CEO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypatia Women CEO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.