Short Interest in GraniteShares 2x Long DELL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:DLLL) Grows By 43.3%

GraniteShares 2x Long DELL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:DLLL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 51,509 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the January 15th total of 35,948 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,974 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company's shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long DELL Daily ETF stock. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long DELL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:DLLL – Free Report) by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,417 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. owned 10.82% of GraniteShares 2x Long DELL Daily ETF worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ DLLL traded up $1.57 on Monday, reaching $19.29. 106,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,385. GraniteShares 2x Long DELL Daily ETF has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.90.

The GraniteShares 2x Long DELL Daily ETF (DLLL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Dell Technologies Inc stock DLLL was launched on Feb 13, 2025 and is issued by GraniteShares.

