Short Interest in Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Declines By 32.2%

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 10,686 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the January 15th total of 15,759 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,117 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 93,117 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Clough Global Equity Fund Price Performance
Shares of GLQ opened at $8.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.69. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $8.38.
Clough Global Equity Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.0729 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.7%.
Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile
Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSE American: GLQ) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of global equity securities. The fund’s primary objective is to invest in a concentrated selection of companies across both developed and emerging markets, providing U.S. investors with access to international growth opportunities alongside domestic equities. Its shares trade on the NYSE American exchange, offering investors liquidity and the potential benefits of a closed-end structure.
The fund adopts a bottom-up, fundamental research approach to identify high-quality companies trading at attractive valuations.
