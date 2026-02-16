Short Interest in Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Declines By 32.2%

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 10,686 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the January 15th total of 15,759 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,117 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 93,117 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Clough Global Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of GLQ opened at $8.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.69. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $8.38.

Get Clough Global Equity Fund alerts:

Clough Global Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.0729 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.7%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,734 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 476.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 44,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 36,386 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSE American: GLQ) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of global equity securities. The fund’s primary objective is to invest in a concentrated selection of companies across both developed and emerging markets, providing U.S. investors with access to international growth opportunities alongside domestic equities. Its shares trade on the NYSE American exchange, offering investors liquidity and the potential benefits of a closed-end structure.

The fund adopts a bottom-up, fundamental research approach to identify high-quality companies trading at attractive valuations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.