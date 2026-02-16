Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 4,478 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 61.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,478 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALNY. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 80 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Here are the key news stories impacting Alnylam Pharmaceuticals this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Amvuttra is powering large revenue gains and Alnylam reported full-year product revenues near $3B with strong year‑over‑year growth; the company also reported profitability for the first time — a clear fundamental positive for long‑term earnings potential. Business Wire: Alnylam Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Catalyst from analyst support — some firms (e.g., TD Cowen) are maintaining Buy ratings and framing Amvuttra as the catalyst for a longer‑term profitability inflection. TipRanks: Amvuttra-Driven Profitability Inflection Supports Buy Rating
- Neutral Sentiment: FY‑2026 revenue guidance was updated to roughly $5.3–$5.8B (slightly wide band vs. consensus), leaving mixed readthroughs for near‑term estimates and valuation models. Business Wire: FY‑2026 Guidance
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts have trimmed price targets (e.g., Chardan, Needham) but many kept Buy ratings — this tempers upside expectations while still signaling continued institutional conviction. Benzinga: Analyst Price Target Changes
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction to the Q4 release was mixed: some outlets flagged EPS and revenue misses vs. specific consensus numbers while others reported an EPS beat — the inconsistent takeaways have created volatility and investor uncertainty. Zacks: Q4 Earnings Beat, Sales Miss MarketBeat: Q4 Snapshot
- Negative Sentiment: Management signaled higher long‑term R&D/spend to fund pipeline ambitions and flagged execution/scaling risks for global Amvuttra rollout — comments that prompted some investors to downgrade longer‑term profit expectations. Seeking Alpha: Investors Revise Future Profit Expectations TipRanks: Execution Risks Loom
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest figures in the feeds are effectively zero/placeholder and not informative for current positioning — ignore as a market signal until clearer data is posted.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 2,290 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.33, for a total transaction of $848,055.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,697.12. The trade was a 9.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 2,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.87, for a total value of $1,008,778.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 57,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,852,324.55. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,177 shares of company stock valued at $6,975,746. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9%
Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $314.40 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.87 and a 1 year high of $495.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $374.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $425.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.86 and a beta of 0.35.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 6.43%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.
Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.
