Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 4,478 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 61.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,478 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALNY. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 80 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Alnylam Pharmaceuticals this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALNY. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $479.00 to $376.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $495.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $570.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $477.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALNY

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 2,290 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.33, for a total transaction of $848,055.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,697.12. The trade was a 9.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 2,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.87, for a total value of $1,008,778.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 57,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,852,324.55. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,177 shares of company stock valued at $6,975,746. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $314.40 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.87 and a 1 year high of $495.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $374.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $425.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.86 and a beta of 0.35.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 6.43%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.