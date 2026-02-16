Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 29,403 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 72.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,403 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in CBRE Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,734,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,434,000 after acquiring an additional 236,323 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,468,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,855,000 after purchasing an additional 809,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,249,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,068,000 after purchasing an additional 134,160 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,472,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,610,000 after buying an additional 532,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $544,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $142.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.08. The company has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.34. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.45 and a 12 month high of $174.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 2.85%.The company had revenue of $11.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CBRE. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $192.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial set a $180.00 price objective on CBRE Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

