Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 167,175 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 167,175 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $36.28 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.42. The firm has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.88%.The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

