Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 16,581 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,581 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Leidos by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,528,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $556,677,000 after purchasing an additional 111,813 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,909,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $460,203,000 after purchasing an additional 103,321 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,221,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,778,000 after purchasing an additional 39,378 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth about $261,501,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 64.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,529,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $241,256,000 after buying an additional 598,974 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total value of $576,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 38,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,414,500.75. This trade represents a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.09.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $175.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.54. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $123.62 and a one year high of $205.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Leidos Profile

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos’ work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

