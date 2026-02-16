Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,419 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,060,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,721,363,000 after acquiring an additional 231,014 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,266,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,725,362,000 after purchasing an additional 85,662 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,545,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,810,214,000 after purchasing an additional 51,043 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,598,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,333,095,000 after purchasing an additional 585,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 10.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,913,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,757,000 after buying an additional 187,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total value of $1,685,035.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 17,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,058.34. The trade was a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,338,270. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 4,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,036 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $605.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Piper Sandler cut Synopsys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $602.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $437.09 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.74 and a twelve month high of $651.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $477.13 and a 200-day moving average of $488.65.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.11. Synopsys had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 18.89%.The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.320-14.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.580 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

