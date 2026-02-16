Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,369 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 38.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 79,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 18,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,643 shares in the company, valued at $867,870. This trade represents a 65.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,073,290. This represents a 15.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,049 shares of company stock worth $14,194,542. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $87.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.95.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $93.78 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $94.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $195.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.25.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.93%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

