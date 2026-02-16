Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2026

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEEFree Report) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,369 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 38.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 79,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 18,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,643 shares in the company, valued at $867,870. This trade represents a 65.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,073,290. This represents a 15.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,049 shares of company stock worth $14,194,542. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $87.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $93.78 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $94.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $195.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.25.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEEGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.93%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.