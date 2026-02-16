Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 128,057 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 200.0% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 2.1%

NYSE:APH opened at $146.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.30. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $167.04. The company has a market capitalization of $180.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $11,360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $283,863,955.89. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

