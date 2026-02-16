Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,837 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 19.8% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,524 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. New Street Research set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.44.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $89.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.94. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 12-month low of $84.00 and a 12-month high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 30.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In related news, EVP Neil Green sold 6,000 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $518,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,175.85. This trade represents a 61.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 47,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total transaction of $4,422,834.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 29,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,486. The trade was a 62.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,013 shares of company stock worth $14,337,635. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation is a manufacturer, installer and servicer of vertical transportation systems, including elevators, escalators and moving walkways. The company designs and supplies new equipment for commercial, residential and industrial buildings, and provides ongoing maintenance and repair services aimed at maximizing equipment availability and safety. Otis also offers modernization solutions to upgrade aging systems and improve performance, accessibility and energy efficiency.

In addition to new equipment sales, a significant portion of Otis’s business derives from long-term service contracts and responsive maintenance work.

