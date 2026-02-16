Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.10 Million Position in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 733 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,844 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 66.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 19 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.6%

FICO stock opened at $1,345.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Corporation has a twelve month low of $1,280.86 and a twelve month high of $2,217.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,602.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,593.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.25. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 31.89%.The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,070.00 to $1,777.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research cut Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,975.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,900.00 to $1,960.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,071.43.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,810.00, for a total value of $2,581,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,240. This represents a 33.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,825.83, for a total transaction of $951,257.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,085.52. This trade represents a 60.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

