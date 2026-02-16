Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 48.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOC. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 176.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 367.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOC shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $777.00 to $778.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Argus set a $785.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $688.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $623.00 price objective (down previously from $688.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $693.60.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.82, for a total value of $14,176,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 171,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,634,929.64. The trade was a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.08, for a total value of $54,715.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,826.48. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,192 shares of company stock worth $20,341,145. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $702.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $99.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.04. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a twelve month low of $426.24 and a twelve month high of $715.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $626.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $599.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.26. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $11.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company’s portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company’s work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

