Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 90.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 7.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Booking by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 59.6% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 67.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,893,000 after acquiring an additional 12,148 shares during the period. Finally, GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 339.0% in the third quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Booking

Here are the key news stories impacting Booking this week:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6,250 price target (~51% upside vs. current levels), a clear bullish catalyst for long-term upside expectations. BTIG Reaffirm Buy

BTIG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6,250 price target (~51% upside vs. current levels), a clear bullish catalyst for long-term upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Gordon Haskett upgraded BKNG to “Buy,” adding another institutional endorsement that could support demand if investors focus on recovery potential. Gordon Haskett Upgrade

Gordon Haskett upgraded BKNG to “Buy,” adding another institutional endorsement that could support demand if investors focus on recovery potential. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published analysis of analyst projections for key metrics ahead of Q4 results — useful context for earnings expectations but not an immediate market mover by itself. Zacks Q4 Metrics Preview

Zacks published analysis of analyst projections for key metrics ahead of Q4 results — useful context for earnings expectations but not an immediate market mover by itself. Neutral Sentiment: KAYAK (part of Booking’s brands) released seasonal marketing data (Valentine’s destinations) — helpful for brand awareness and traveler trends but unlikely to move the stock materially on its own. KAYAK Valentine Data

KAYAK (part of Booking’s brands) released seasonal marketing data (Valentine’s destinations) — helpful for brand awareness and traveler trends but unlikely to move the stock materially on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest figures in the wire appear to be erroneous/zero and show implausible NaN changes; treat short-interest “spike” headlines skeptically until corrected data is published. (Data feed items on Feb 11–12.)

Reported short-interest figures in the wire appear to be erroneous/zero and show implausible NaN changes; treat short-interest “spike” headlines skeptically until corrected data is published. (Data feed items on Feb 11–12.) Negative Sentiment: Seeking Alpha highlighted a “challenging start to 2026” and suggested the market may be reacting to softer-than-expected fundamentals — a narrative that can pressure the stock near earnings. Seeking Alpha Q4 Take

Seeking Alpha highlighted a “challenging start to 2026” and suggested the market may be reacting to softer-than-expected fundamentals — a narrative that can pressure the stock near earnings. Negative Sentiment: Zacks noted BKNG “dipped more than the broader market” in the latest session, echoing intraday weakness likely tied to earnings concerns and technical selling. Zacks Price Dip Report

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,181.34, for a total transaction of $4,937,817.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 19,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,631,984.10. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,191.15, for a total transaction of $77,867.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,320.05. This trade represents a 2.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 2,096 shares of company stock valued at $11,120,014 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Wedbush cut their price target on Booking from $6,000.00 to $5,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $6,250.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $6,723.00 to $6,790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $6,500.00 to $6,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6,171.56.

Shares of BKNG opened at $4,140.60 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,071.60 and a 1-year high of $5,839.41. The stock has a market cap of $133.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5,119.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,226.47.

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company’s businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

