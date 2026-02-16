Sen. John Boozman Purchases Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM). In a filing disclosed on February 15th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock on January 23rd.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) on 1/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 1/26/2026.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA GEM opened at $46.60 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.19 and a 52 week high of $47.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

About Senator Boozman

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,127,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,789,000 after buying an additional 276,247 shares during the period.

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight. GEM was launched on Sep 29, 2015 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

