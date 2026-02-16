Sealed Air Corporation $SEE Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 73.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 74,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.12% of Sealed Air worth $6,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 383.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 334.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $41.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Sealed Air Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEE. Wall Street Zen cut Sealed Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.42.

Sealed Air Corporation is a global packaging company that develops and manufactures a wide range of materials, equipment and services designed to protect, preserve and promote products. Best known for inventing Bubble Wrap® protective packaging, the company serves customers across food and beverage, e-commerce, electronics, manufacturing and healthcare industries. Sealed Air’s solutions help businesses reduce product damage, extend shelf life and improve operational efficiency.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into three primary segments.

