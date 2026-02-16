Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,763,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,021 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $91,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 235.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 57.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 183.3% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter.

SCHO opened at $24.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.37. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0869 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a positive change from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

