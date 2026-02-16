Savvy Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF $GBIL

Savvy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 61.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,322 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,071,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,993,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,121,000 after purchasing an additional 815,756 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 193.4% in the second quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 376,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,666,000 after buying an additional 247,902 shares during the period. Waterway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at about $20,948,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter valued at about $18,271,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.08 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.82 and a one year high of $100.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2731 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

