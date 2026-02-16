Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD is Denali Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,075 shares during the period. Robinhood Markets comprises 1.5% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $13,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 120.3% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 113.6% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 107.6% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.
Robinhood Markets News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Large institutional buying signals conviction from some long-term investors — Ark/ Cathie Wood bought roughly $34M of HOOD, which supports a recovery narrative after the crypto-driven sell-off. Cathie Wood Sees Opportunity in Robinhood’s Crypto Weakness
- Positive Sentiment: Some analysts argue the selloff is overblown — Truist told clients the pullback may be excessive and maintained a constructive view despite trimming its price target. That view helps underpin short-term buying. Robinhood (HOOD) Stock Selloff May Be Overblown, Said Truist
- Positive Sentiment: Management is pushing new growth levers (prediction markets, product velocity, international expansion) and outlined a path to $1T in platform assets — these strategic initiatives are being cited as reasons to look past near-term crypto weakness. Robinhood Outlines Path to $1T in Platform Assets
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts and outlets are pitching HOOD as a buy-the-dip opportunity given its growth outside crypto and steep share decline from highs — this is attracting bargain hunters. Why Robinhood’s Near-50% Fall Could Be a Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
- Neutral Sentiment: Truist lowered its price target (from $130 to $120) but kept a Buy rating — that’s a mixed signal: confidence in medium-term upside but recognition of nearer-term risks. Truist Lowers Price Target on HOOD
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader tech and crypto market moves are weighing on HOOD — several pieces note HOOD trading more like bitcoin recently, amplifying volatility that may be unrelated to its core retail brokerage revenue growth. Robinhood’s Stock Is Now Trading Almost Exactly Like Bitcoin
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed revenue expectations as crypto revenue collapsed (~38%), which triggered the initial selloff and investor concern about earnings sensitivity to crypto volumes. That earnings miss remains the primary near-term catalyst for selling pressure. Robinhood Stock Falls as Crypto Revenue Collapses
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and negative headlines pushed shares sharply lower after earnings (some reports note ~9% intraday drops), increasing volatility and prompting short-term sellers. Robinhood Stock Down Following Analyst Downgrade
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Robinhood Markets Trading Up 6.8%
Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $75.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.44. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $153.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.33.
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 42.10%.The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.26, for a total value of $775,704.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 26,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,648.50. This trade represents a 18.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $15,855,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 430,012 shares in the company, valued at $56,817,485.56. This represents a 21.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 700,939 shares of company stock worth $84,749,747. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.
About Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.
Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Robinhood Markets
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- URGENT: Sell this stock immediately
- They just tried to kill gold
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.