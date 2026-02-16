Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD is Denali Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,075 shares during the period. Robinhood Markets comprises 1.5% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $13,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 120.3% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 113.6% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 107.6% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $75.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.44. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $153.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.33.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 42.10%.The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.26, for a total value of $775,704.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 26,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,648.50. This trade represents a 18.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $15,855,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 430,012 shares in the company, valued at $56,817,485.56. This represents a 21.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 700,939 shares of company stock worth $84,749,747. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

