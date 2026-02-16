Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF) Short Interest Up 29.5% in January

Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,017,380 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the January 15th total of 1,557,910 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,488,248 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,488,248 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Rio2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio2 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Rio2 stock opened at C$2.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.75. Rio2 has a twelve month low of C$0.47 and a twelve month high of C$3.02.

Rio2 Ltd. (OTCMKTS: RIOFF) is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold assets in Ecuador. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Rio2’s primary objective is the development of its flagship Fenix Gold Project, a large-scale gold deposit located in the eastern portion of the country. The company’s activities span exploration, feasibility studies, and permitting, with an emphasis on moving the project toward production while maintaining compliance with local regulatory frameworks.

The Fenix Gold Project holds significant gold mineralization within multiple vein and stockwork zones hosted in volcanic and sedimentary units.

