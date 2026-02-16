Rialto Wealth Management LLC Has $3.51 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Rialto Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 0.9% of Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 189.3% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.88 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.41 and a fifty-two week high of $75.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.24.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.