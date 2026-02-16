Rhumbline Advisers Sells 46,050 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,050 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $28,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 174.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2,331.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 20,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $845,431.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 602,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,061,203.68. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,118 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,706. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of REXR opened at $37.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $44.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.82 and its 200-day moving average is $40.55.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 21.03%.The business had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.400 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 202.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore dropped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc (NYSE: REXR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company’s portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford’s strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

