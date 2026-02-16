Rhumbline Advisers Sells 17,927 Shares of Fortive Corporation $FTV

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 623,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,927 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Fortive worth $30,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Fortive by 815.4% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in Fortive by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 target price on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fortive from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.85.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $56.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive Corporation has a 12 month low of $46.34 and a 12 month high of $83.32.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Fortive had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fortive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) is a diversified industrial technology company headquartered in Everett, Washington. The company was created through a spin‑off from Danaher Corporation in 2016 and has since focused on building a portfolio of professional instrumentation and industrial technology businesses. In 2020 Fortive completed a further portfolio separation with the spin‑off of Vontier, concentrating Fortive’s activities on higher‑margin instrumentation, software and services.

Fortive’s operations center on professional test and measurement, sensing and monitoring, software‑enabled solutions, and lifecycle services that support industrial and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.