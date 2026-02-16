Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 51,798 Shares of IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 434,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,798 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of IonQ worth $26,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in IonQ by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in IonQ by 700.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in IonQ by 112.5% in the third quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of IonQ during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and outlets are flagging IonQ’s strategic expansion—coverage highlights a quantum M&A push and a reported ~$3.5B cash position, framing the company as pursuing growth even after recent underperformance; that narrative can support a recovery if execution continues. IonQ’s Quantum M&A Push and $3.5B Cash: Buy, Sell or Hold in 2026?
- Positive Sentiment: Broader fintech/media coverage that recommends buying quantum-computing names can lift investor interest in IonQ as a pure‑play/leader in the sector; such “buy” stories tend to increase flows into high‑beta quantum stocks. Want to Invest in Quantum Computing? 3 Stocks That Are Great Buys Right Now.
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical and institutional dynamics are colliding: coverage notes a bearish “death cross” (negative technical signal) but also reports that a large Norwegian institutional investor publicly countered short‑seller claims — a mix that can create short‑term volatility rather than a clear directional catalyst. IonQ Triggers Death Cross As Norway’s $2.2 Trillion Fund Counters Short Seller Claims
- Neutral Sentiment: Informational pieces note increased retail and analyst attention (IonQ is a “trending” stock); that raises liquidity and news sensitivity but doesn’t by itself change fundamentals. IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- Negative Sentiment: Sector commentary warns of overlooked risks in quantum‑computing names (valuation, uncertain timing of practical applications), which can pressure high‑beta pure plays like IonQ if sentiment shifts. The Quantum Computing Stock Risk Everyone (Even Wall Street Analysts) Is Missing
- Negative Sentiment: An investor‑alert/legal probe from Scott+Scott alleging potential breaches by IonQ’s directors and officers introduces regulatory and litigation risk that can be a near‑term overhang on the stock until resolved. IONQ, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates IonQ, Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – IONQ
IONQ stock opened at $34.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.63. IonQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $84.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average of $50.90.
Several brokerages recently commented on IONQ. Mizuho started coverage on IonQ in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IonQ in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IonQ in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.91.
IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.
