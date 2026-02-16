Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 51,798 Shares of IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 434,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,798 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of IonQ worth $26,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in IonQ by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in IonQ by 700.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in IonQ by 112.5% in the third quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of IonQ during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $4,689,000.00. Following the sale, the executive owned 432,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,285,364.24. The trade was a 18.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kathryn K. Chou sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $1,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 60,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,124.60. This trade represents a 24.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,992,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

IONQ stock opened at $34.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.63. IonQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $84.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average of $50.90.

Several brokerages recently commented on IONQ. Mizuho started coverage on IonQ in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IonQ in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IonQ in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.91.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

