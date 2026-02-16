Rhumbline Advisers Has $32.05 Million Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,082 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of Deckers Outdoor worth $32,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,427,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $454,662,000 after buying an additional 114,779 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,781,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $286,660,000 after acquiring an additional 452,081 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,036,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,705,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,800,000 after purchasing an additional 541,657 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 507.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 1,290,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $133,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several forward EPS forecasts (FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and multiple quarterly beats) and maintains a “Strong‑Buy” view — a lift to future earnings expectations that can support the stock. Zacks / MarketBeat Analyst Note

Zacks Research raised several forward EPS forecasts (FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and multiple quarterly beats) and maintains a “Strong‑Buy” view — a lift to future earnings expectations that can support the stock. Positive Sentiment: UGG (a Deckers brand) launched its Spring 2026 men’s campaign with high‑profile talent (Central Cee & Su Yiming), a consumer‑facing push that can boost brand awareness and seasonal sales. UGG Spring 2026 Campaign

UGG (a Deckers brand) launched its Spring 2026 men’s campaign with high‑profile talent (Central Cee & Su Yiming), a consumer‑facing push that can boost brand awareness and seasonal sales. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks.com reports DECK among heavily searched tickers — higher retail attention can raise volatility but is not a direct indicator of fundamentals. Zacks: Most Searched Stocks

Zacks.com reports DECK among heavily searched tickers — higher retail attention can raise volatility but is not a direct indicator of fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Offsetting the upgrades, Zacks trimmed a couple of quarter estimates (notably Q4 2026 and Q4 2027), signaling some near‑term seasonality or modeling risk that could pressure short‑term results and the stock. Zacks / MarketBeat Analyst Note

In related news, insider Anne Spangenberg sold 4,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total value of $471,389.26. Following the transaction, the insider owned 80,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,333,692.98. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Robin Spring-Green sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $39,481.66. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,831,212.58. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. KGI Securities raised Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.20.

Shares of DECK opened at $115.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.96 and a 200 day moving average of $102.03. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $158.00.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.60% and a net margin of 19.46%.The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

